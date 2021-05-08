H1GHR MUSIC shares a mystifying teaser announcing a new artist on board, Fans speculate it to be GOT7's JayB

H1GHR MUSIC drops intense teaser clip for a new artist! Read on to find out.

Well, it seems like GOT7's JayB might be putting the intense speculation around his new agency to rest! On May 8, Jay Park's H1GHR MUSIC dropped a mystifying teaser announcing that they are welcoming a new artist on board and went into a whirlwind, weaving interesting theories regarding the secret artist's identity!

The Sci-Fi styled teaser clip opens with a stunning shot of barren land and the gushing sound of the wind blowing. In the next shot, we see a UFO shining bright on a rocky path and a mysterious figure standing at a distance. The mystery artist's face is unclear, but fans speculate that the mystery artist is none other than GOT7's leader and vocalist, JayB! Fans are also commenting that the mystifying trailer is quite similar to Yugyeom's introduction trailer for AOMG Entertainment, again Jay Park's company.

You can check out the intense teaser clip below:

You can check out the fan reactions below:

For those uninitiated, H1GHR MUSIC is an international hip hop and R&B record label founded by Korean-American artist Jay Park and his long time Seattle affiliate Cha Cha Malone in 2017. The label's headquarters are in Seoul, South Korea with an attempt to bridge the gap between Korean and American artists. In March, there were rumours that GOT7's JayB has signed an exclusive contract with H1GHR MUSIC, which was firmly denied by H1GHR MUSIC then. We cannot wait to meet the new artist on board.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jay Park's company H1GHR Music Records denies rumours of GOT7 JB joining the label

Do you think it is GOT7's JayB? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×