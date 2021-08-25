H1GHR Music's JAY B dances to his own tune in the MV teaser for 'B.T.W' feat. Jay Park

We are 24 hours away from JAY B's grand solo debut, and we cannot keep calm! On August 25, JAY B released the music video teaser for 'B.T.W' which is also the title track of his solo album 'SOMO: FUME' in collaboration with H1GHR Music's CEO Jay Park! 'B.T.W' is produced by Cha Cha Malone, who previously collaborated with JAY B on b side track 'Switch It Up'.

In the music video teaser, JAY B is seen lying on top of his car, looking straight onto the camera focusing on him. In the next shot, we see JAY B dancing to his own tune in a crowded party, not caring about the crowd dancing around him. In the next montage shot, we see Jay Park grooving as he is seated in a plane, ready to take off. We get a brief glimpse of JAY B's incredible dance moves, raising our expectation that we might get to see JAY B dance in 'B.T.W'. Towards the end, we hear JAY B croon 'B.T.W' in his signature raspy voice.

You can check out the MV teaser below:

'SOMO: FUME' which stands for 'Style of My Own: FUME' has seven tracks, including the title track ‘B.T.W’, ‘AM PM’, ‘FAME’, ‘In To You’, ‘Switch It Up’, ‘Count On Me’ and ‘Paranoia’. Not just that, an amazing roster of incredible artists have worked alongside JAY B to bring his solo debut to fruition including Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, JUNNY, g1nger, and sokodomo have featured on the songs while Cha Cha Malone, GRAY, GroovyRoom, and WOOGIE have taken part in the production. 'SOMO: FUME' will release on August 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

