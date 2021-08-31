H1GHR Music's JAY B dominates global iTunes charts with first solo EP 'SOMO: FUME'

H1GHR Music's JAY B is off to an impressive start with his solo debut! According to H1GHR MUSIC, JAY B’s first solo EP 'SOMO: FUME,' released on August 26, placed at the number 1 spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in 36 regions including India, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and more.

His main title track 'B.T.W,' which was produced by Cha Cha Malone and features Jay Park in an interesting cameo, also placed at the number one place on iTunes Top Songs charts in 20 different regions including Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Chile and more. The music video for 'B.T.W' has also received much attention, garnering 60,000 simultaneous viewers upon its immediate release and achieving 1 million views within the first day and 3 million views within three days. As of August 30, the music video has surpassed 3.4 million views on YouTube. Not just that, Jay B's EP album was also positively received in South Korea. Soon after the release of Jay B's EP album, it ranked at the number 1 spot on Genie Music's real-time chart and climbed up to a top tier ranking on the Bugs chart.

'B.T.W.' is a refreshing and easy-going track, exuding 'chill vibes'. In the song, JAY B dances to his own tune in a show of celebration. In addition to the MV, JAY B also released a dance practice video for his new title track with Jay Park along with content for his #BTWCHALLENGE to deliver diverse forms of enjoyment to fans all around the globe.

JAY B recently had his comeback stages with Jay Park on Mnet’s “M Countdown” and SBS “Inkigayo.”

