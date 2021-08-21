H1GHR Music's JAY B expresses his deep admiration for CEO Jay Park and what makes for a good melody

We can barely contain our excitement as JAY B is all set to drop his much-awaited solo album 'SOMO: FUME', which stands for 'Style of My Own: FUME.' 'SOMO: FUME' and will have seven unique and diverse tracks, including B.T.W’, ‘ AM PM’, ‘FAME’, ‘In To You’, ‘Switch It Up’, ‘Count On Me’ and ‘Paranoia’ and is all set to release on August 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

While we are waiting with bated breath to witness JAY B's stunning artistry with his new music release; JAY B shared some honest thoughts and feelings as he graced the September issue of Arena Homme Plus! JAY B expressed his deep admiration for H1GHR Music's CEO Jay Park and revealed that Jay Park has been like a mentor and Hyung (older brother for him). "I rely on Jay Park Hyung a lot. If there’s anything I don’t know, I contact him right away, and we have a lot of conversations.” JAY B also thanked the staff of H1GHR Music for helping him adjust to his new work environment and make him feel comfortable.

When asked his thoughts on what a good melody is, JAY B revealed that it is tough to decide what a good melody is, however, his most basic criteria for liking a melody is that he should be satisfied with it. He also revealed that he cares about fans' opinions on his music the most! Well, we cannot wait to listen to 'SOMO: FUME'!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: JAY B reveals tracklist for solo album ‘SOMO: FUME’

Are you excited for JAY B's solo release? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.