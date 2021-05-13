H1GHR Music's JAY B posts a misty performance teaser video for new solo track Switch It Up

JAY B is coming and we are excited! Check out the new performance teaser video below.

We are 24 hours away from JAY B's new music as a solo artist and our heart is already pumping with excitement! This year has been quite an eventful year for JAY B, after departing from his former agency JYP Entertainment, JAY B took a while before signing an exclusive contract with his new agency, H1GHR Music, owned by Jay Park. After a stunning concept trailer, we are getting a new performance teaser video for JAY B's new solo track, Switch It Up.

The performance teaser is merely a glimpse of what JAY B's new solo music will sound like. Shot in a dense forest, JAY B dances his heart out as pink and purple lights shine on his face, making him look even more handsome in his all-black ensemble. The video is foggy and the only sound that reverberates in the video is JAY B's stunning vocals. Switch It Up is produced by Cha Cha Malone, Jay Park's co-partner and also features Sokodomo!

This is JAY B's first solo release since he left JYP Entertainment. In his Instagram Live, JAY B thanked Jay Park for his constant help and guidance during the making of Switch It Up. JAY B is a trained hip-hop dancer and also specialises in B-Boying. We wonder if we will see any hip-hop dancing in Switch It Up. Let us find out in a day! Switch It Up releases on May 14 at 6 pm KST.

