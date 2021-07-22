H1GHR Music's JAYB announces solo album; First EP to release on 26 August

Singer JAYB from H1GHR Music is set to release his first solo album on August 26. He joined H1GHR Music this May after ending his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment. After signing with his new label, he released a single ‘Switch It Up’ featuring Sokodomo and produced by Cha Cha Malone. JAYB will now be releasing his own solo album consisting of a total of 7 songs including ‘Switch It Up’.

The album is said to have songs spanning across various genres and will be able to showcase JAYB’s wide spectrum as a musician. Through this album, JAYB will be able to take another step in his career as an independent act. JAYB plans to recreate his image and grow as an artist.

The EP will be available to purchase offline, allowing fans to have their own copy of JAYB’s musical genius. Fans can look forward to the special events that will take place online, once the pre-order of the album begins. Further details of the release are awaited.

His last release ‘Switch It Up’ saw him teaming up with Jay Park for the composition of his self-written track. The single saw him extend his R&B inclination to awaiting fans. The song was well-received as it rose to No.6 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales Chart, a first for any Korean act, and also debuted at No.12 on the Gaon Download Chart. JAYB has managed to make a strong footing for himself in the national and global R&B scene with these achievements.

We look forward to the upcoming music from JAYB.

