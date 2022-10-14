Ha Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul and Go Doo Shim star in the poster for the upcoming drama ‘Curtain Call’

'Curtain Call' is a drama that tells the story of people involved in the greatest scam on earth by a man who has received an unprecedented special to grant the wish of an elderly grandmother, Geum Soon (Go Doo Shim). The 'Curtain Call' side released a poster with three people who hold the central axis of the work, from actor Kang Ha Neul to Ha Ji Won and Go Doo Shim.

Curtain Call Poster:

The poster was shot against the background of Geum Soon's study. A cozy and warm atmosphere was created by the perfect harmony of sunlight coming in through the window in the elegant and antique interior. The poster was shot against the background of Geum Soon's study. A cozy and warm atmosphere was created by the perfect harmony of sunlight coming in through the window in the elegant and antique interior.

It is said that Kang Ha Neul, Ha Ji Won and Go Doo Shim completed a beautiful poster that transcends generations with a gentle yet lively smile on the set. With a bright smile and a friendly atmosphere, it realistically shows the essence of a harmonious family, and it perfectly melts into the character.

Kang Ha Neul as Yoo Jae Heon:

Yoo Jae Heon, an unknown theater actor played by Kang Ha Neul, becomes a rare con artist who copied someone else's life for the sake of his grandmother, who is short of life. The phrase 'on the big and beautiful stage that will change your life' in the poster alludes to Yoo Jae Heon's last play, stimulating curiosity about what kind of events will unfold. In order to express Yoo Jae Heon, who has a secret that cannot be told, in detail, Kang Ha Neul made use of the sophistication of the character with a light smile on a shady face.

Ha Ji Won as Park Se Yeon:

Ha Ji Won, who plays the role of Park Se Yeon, a hotel general manager with a warm heart and calm skills, is impressive with a bright smile as much as the pure and clear appearance of the character. The calm yet lovely eyes draw attention to the character Park Se Yeon expressed by Ha Ji Won.