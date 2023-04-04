Ha Jun might join High Society and Ghost Doctor fame Uee in upcoming weekend drama Hyo Shim’s Independent Life

Actress and singer Uee has now been confirmed as the protagonist of KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama ‘Hyo Shim’s Independent Life’. Uee will be playing the role of Lee Hyo Shim, a benevolent woman who makes a hard decision to part ways with her leech-like family. Lee Hyo Shim is someone who is burdened with the responsibility of her entire family soon after her father’s demise. Her family includes her mother and three brothers. Her agility and physical strength helps her get a job right after her high-school graduation. The present-day will show Hyo Shim working as a health trainer at a fitness center in Seoul’s Gangnam.

Hyo Shim’s Independent Life

‘Hyo Shim’s Independent Life’ will be Uee’s first show since the release of ‘Ghost Doctor’ in 2022. Uee made her acting debut in 2009 with MBC’s historical drama ‘Queen Seondeok’ and has since appeared in a variety of K-dramas like Shin Min A starrer ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho’, Park Hyung Shik starrer ‘High Society’ and alongside Choi Woo Shik in ‘Hogu’s Love’. Uee is also a former member of the South Korean girl group After School.

She was a part of the group from 2009 to 2017. Uee’s role in ‘Hyo Shim’s Independent Life’ will mark her television comeback for she hasn’t been on tv for over a year now. ‘Hyo Shim’s Independent Life’ will additionally mark her comeback to weekend dramas after several years. The last time Uee was seen in a weekend drama was when she was cast in ‘My Only One’

Ha Jun to join the cast

Actor Ha Jun has reportedly been offered the role and is currently reviewing it. If all goes well, Ha Jun will be seen playing the role of Kang Tae Ho, the strategic head of a conglomerate. With both looks and skills, Kang Tae Ho will be the ultimate K-drama male lead. Ha Jun’s interaction with Lee Hyo Shim will be unexpected but will entangle their lives with each other for a long time to come. The weekend drama ‘Hyo Shim’s Independent Life’ will air right after the culmination of the ongoing drama ‘The Real Has Come’

