Ha Jung Woo questions Kim Nam Gil’s novel that mirrors his brother’s untimely demise in teaser for upcoming film Nocturnal; watch

Nocturnal is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Ha Jung Woo as the lead. The plot follows a man who seeks to get to the bottom of his brother’s sudden death. Kim Nam Gil plays a key role in the film as his novel closely mirrors the events. A new trailer for the movie provides a glimpse into the story that creates curiosity further.

On December 26, 2024, a new teaser for the upcoming film Nocturnal has been released by the production team. The teaser opens with Min Tae (Ha Jung Woo) standing in somber disbelief as he identifies his brother’s body at the mortuary. As the narrative unfolds, Min Tae discovers that his sister-in-law, Moon Young (Yoo Da In), has vanished without a trace, adding another layer of uncertainty to the tragedy.

Desperate for answers, Min Tae turns to novelist Kang Ho Ryung (Kim Nam Gil), whose unsettling book appears to parallel the circumstances of his brother’s death. This chilling revelation deepens the intrigue, leaving viewers questioning how fiction and reality intertwine in the unfolding mystery.

Moreover, posters for the movie have also been released alongside the teaser. The images spotlight Bae Min Tae embarking on a gripping quest to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death. One poster features the haunting caption, “Tracing the beginning of the night when my brother died,” as Min Tae strides purposefully toward an uncertain destination. Another depicts him clutching a bloodstained pipe with intense determination, fueling anticipation about the challenges he will face and the secrets he is poised to uncover in his relentless pursuit of answers.

The plot of the film follows Bae Min Tae as he embarks on a gripping quest to unravel the truth behind his younger brother’s suspicious death, the sudden disappearance of his sister-in-law, and a bestselling novel that chillingly mirrors the tragic events. Nocturnal is set to be released on February 5, 2025.

