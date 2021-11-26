Ha Seok Jin changes into a ‘deadbeat and food lover’ in the upcoming TVING drama poster

‘A DeadbEAT’s Meal' is the story of Kim Jae Ho (Ha Seok Jin), who never skips meals even after a breakup. This drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, 'Three Meals a Day', which was serially popular on Naver Webtoon. The teaser poster firmly reveals the identity of Kim Jae Ho. The series begins on December 10.

With the display of food and words like, “Even the unemployed can’t give up three meals a day”, “Did you get a job? Did you do well on the exam? Did the interview result come out?”. It expresses the simple language play of "Don't ask me," and represents the funny feelings of a job-hunting student who jumped into the fierce battle for employment. Nevertheless, trying to persevere while eating three meals a day is the warm message of consolation that 'A DeadbEAT’s Meal' wants to convey.

Ha Seok Jin, Go Won Hee, and Im Hyun Joo will appear as different facets of the youth of today to convey the joys and sorrows of everyday life. Kim Jae Ho (Ha Seok Jin), who is experiencing the bitter taste of losing an interview and the pain of break up at the same time, Yeo Eun Ho (Go Won Hee), who became jobless after a fierce struggle, and Seo Su Jung (Im Hyun Joo), who is a beginner in the workforce.

This description keeps the viewers curious as to the emotions and the story they will be displaying through the story of many young working people that try to live their life to the fullest every single day.

