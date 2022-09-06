Ha Seok Jin doubts Ok Taecyeon in ‘Blind’ highlight trailer; Jung Eunji becomes determined to find the killer

tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', which will be aired for the first time on September 16th, tells the story of ordinary citizens who have become unfair victims and the perpetrators who turn their eyes to the uncomfortable truth. The main trailer contains warnings from Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin), and Jo Eun Ki (Jung Eunji) to the real criminals who committed the terrible serial murders earlier. A preview of the episode has been released.

The first trailer, which drew attention from the beginning with the urgent scream of someone presumed to be the victim, leads to the appearance of Ryu Sung Jun interrogating the opponent. As he looked back at the development of the case step by step, saying, “Who is it, someone who has a deep resentment against you,” you can feel his strong will to catch the real criminal. The person who wants to uncover the truth about the murder case is also his older brother, Ryu Sung Hoon. He urged the jury to make a prudent decision by saying, "A person's fate depends on your decision today," as the trial begins.

Ryu Sung Hoon's coolness shines even when the suspect is rioting in the courtroom and is about to attack him. Far from reflecting, attention is focused on how Ryu Sung Hoon, who has maintained a calm attitude to the runaway of a judge and a powerful suspect trying to harm his brother, will overcome the crisis.

Even as the trial proceeds, the perpetrator's evil deeds continue. Jo Eun Ki, who participated as a jury member of the trial to determine the merits of the case, does not give in to the hand that threatens his life. Ryu Sung Jun and Ryu Sung Hoon, who do not trust each other, question whether they can work together to uncover the truth of the murder case.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Ji Eun and Namgoong Min lock horns in the hilarious new teaser for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.