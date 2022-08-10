HA SUNG WOON announces comeback with 7th mini album ‘Strange World’; Details inside

HA SUNG WOON is coming back with new music! On August 9 at 8:30 pm IST, the soloist announced his return by releasing a teaser for his upcoming mini album. Titled ‘Strange World’, the release marks HA SUNG WOON’s seventh mini album. The poster also announces the release date for the mini album to be August 24.

Check out the teaser poster for ‘Strange World’, below:

HA SUNG WOON first debuted as part of the boy group HOTSHOT in 2014. After participating in Mnet’s ‘Produce 101 (Season 2)’ in 2017, HA SUNG WOON joined the line-up for the project boy group Wanna One as the final member. He went on to make his debut with the group in August 2017, with their mini album ‘1x1=1 (To Be One)’.

Following the end of Wanna One’s contract in December 2018, and their final concert in January 2019, HA SUNG WOON released his self-composed song ‘Don’t Forget’. Featuring his fellow former Wanna One member Park Jihoon, this track was a pre-release from HA SUNG WOON’s then-upcoming solo extended play, ‘My Moment’.

In July of the same year, HA SUNG WOON went on to release his second extended play ‘BXXX’, with its lead single ‘Blue’. Following a number of well-received releases HA SUNG WOON’s sixth extended play ‘Electrified: Urban Nostalgia’ dropped in November 2021, which was also his last release under his agency at the time.

HA SUNG WOON also has multiple original soundtracks for K-dramas to his name, including ‘Think of You’ for ‘Her Private Life’, ‘I Fall In Love’ for ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, and ‘With You’ for ‘Our Blues’, released with his close friend, BTS’ Jimin.

Stay tuned for more updates about HA SUNG WOON’s comeback with his seventh mini album ‘Strange World’!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: IVE stuns in striking concept photos for ‘After LIKE’; Releases tracklist & schedule for third single album

