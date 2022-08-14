HA SUNG WOON drops striking concept photos, exciting track list and more for comeback with ‘Strange World’

On August 9 at 8:30 pm IST, soloist HA SUNG WOON officially announced his comeback with his seventh mini album, ‘Strange World’. Following this, the talented star has released more exciting updates!

HA SUNG WOON first released a promotion time table for his upcoming mini album, teasing all that is to come ahead of his comeback on August 24. With five rounds of concept photos, two mood samplers, two music video teasers and more in store, HA SUNG WOON has multiple teasers in store.

Check out the time table, below:

Following this, the soloist released an exciting track list for ‘Strange World’, unveiling details about the five songs that make up the mini album. HA SUNG WOON’s upcoming release will include the title track ‘FOCUS’, along with four B-Side tracks ‘What do you think?’ (literal translation), ‘Baby Blue’, ‘Too little too late’ and ‘Daylight’. Out of these songs, track four on the album, ‘Too little too late’, is a duet with JAMIE!

In the most recent update, HA SUNG WOON dropped the first set of concept photos for ‘Strange World’ on August 13 at 8:30 pm IST. Marked the ‘2D ver.’, this set of concept photos features the soloist posing while surrounded by props which resemble cartoon-style drawings.

The ‘2D’ surroundings highlight HA SUNG WOON, whose striking visuals also capture attention.

Following his debut as part of HOTSHOT in 2014, HA SUNG WOON took part in Mnet’s ‘Produce 101 (Season 2)’, and successfully debuted as a member of the project boy group Wanna One in 2017.

Active as a soloist following the end of Wanna One’s contract, HA SUNG WOON’s most recent release is his sixth extended play, ‘Electrified: Urban Nostalgia’. Stay tuned for more updates about his upcoming release, ‘Strange World’.

