HA SUNG WOON to enlist in the military on THIS date; To release mini-album ‘Strange World’ before that

Soloist HA SUNG WOON has announced his military enlistment. The 28 year old revealed that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on September 5. On August 18, his agency BPM Entertainment revealed that the exact time and location of his enlistment will not be revealed to the public as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Before joining the army, HA SUNG WOON is set to release his seventh mini-album ‘Strange World’ on August 24. So far the concept images starring the soloist have been released. Similarly, the tracklist for the album shows that it will contain 5 songs namely, ‘FOCUS’, ‘What do you think?’ (literal translation), ‘Sea (literal translation)’ ‘Baby Blue’, ‘Too little too late’ (Duet with JAMIE), and lastly ‘Daylight’. Of this, ‘FOCUS’ will be the title track.

HA SUNG WOON debuted in a sextet, as the main vocalist of HOTSHOT. After not finding much success, he participated in the survival program ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ as a representative of his agency Ardor&Able. He placed 11th on the program and managed to debut as a part of the project group Wanna One and re-debuted with the group.

He has since built a strong solo presence, having decided to promote individually following the end of promotions for Wanna One. Having released OSTs for popular K-dramas like ‘Her Private Life, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, ‘True Beauty’, and most recently for ‘Our Blues’ with close friend and BTS member Jimin, he is a known name in the K-pop industry.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin appears on BTOB’s Kiss the Radio for best friend HA SUNG WOON; All details inside