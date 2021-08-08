Ha Sung Woon ropes in his upcoming album with exciting teasers, concept photos and more

Ha Sung Woon is set to release new music soon and he seems to be ready for it. After announcing the mini-album, the singer has continued to release interesting promotional content. ‘Select Shop’ will release on 9 August at 6 PM KST with the title song ‘Strawberry Gum (Feat. Don Mills)’. It will be the first repackage for him and the fifth mini-album of his career.

After the announcement on 22 July, a schedule was shared on his official Twitter account, that included 6 teaser images, a tracklist, a music video teaser and more. Check it out below.

Right on schedule, the first set of 3 teaser images dropped on 27, 28 and 29 July. Ha Sung Woon can be seen dressed in a blue printed shirt in the first one with bird origami on it. The second one was a patterned shirt that accentuated Ha Sung Woon’s physique. And for the third, he was dressed in a red satin shirt that emphasized his synched waist.

The fourth teaser image saw him in a graphic Tee with checkered pants, sitting down near a coffee table. Ha Sung Woon stared through the image with his deep-set eyes in the fifth one. The last one in the teaser image set was a portrait of the singer where his beauty was at full display in another patterned shirt.

Finally, the MV teaser had him partying around in various locations and popping ‘Bubble Gum’ to an upbeat song. Watch below.

Are you excited for ‘Select Shop’? Let us know below.