HA SUNG WOON showcases his ‘Strange World’ in intriguing new concept photos

Ahead of his return with ‘Strange World’, soloist HA SUNG WOON has released more sets of concept photos! Previously, the solo artist had kicked off the concept photos by dropping the first set of images on August 13 at 8:30 pm IST. Following this, HA SUNG WOON released another set of teasers, offering another look at the ‘2D ver.’ images.

This set of images sees the soloist dressed in a pale yellow button-down shirt paired with black shorts, while surrounded by scenery which takes on an effect reminiscent of black ink drawings on paper.

Following this, with the third set of images released on August 15 IST, HA SUNG WOON offered us a look into his ‘Strange World’ from another perspective.

Titled ‘3D ver.’, this round of photos sees HA SUNG WOON in colourful clothes, surrounded by vibrant plush cushions in the shape of flowers.

In the most recent update, the solo artist released his fourth set of concept photos, also taking on the ‘3D’ version.

Similar to the previous round of teaser images, this set takes on a bright atmosphere, but replaces the giant flower cushions with a soft-looking sofa, and sees HA SUNG WOON in a new, colourful outfit.

Meanwhile, HA SUNG WOON will also be greeting his fans through an upcoming concert titled ‘WELCOME TO STRANGE WORLD’. The concert is scheduled to take place on two days, August 27 and 28, mere days after the soloist’s seventh mini album ‘Strange World’ releases on August 24.

According to the previously released schedule, HA SUNG WOON will be releasing one more set of concept photos, followed by two mood samplers, an album preview, and two music video teasers, before his official comeback.

