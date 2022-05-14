Ha Sung Woon takes you behind-the-scenes of Our Blues’ With You with BTS’ Jimin

The internet went into a frenzy after learning that BTS’ Jimin will be releasing an OST for omnibus drama ‘Our Blues’ starring Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin and more. Further details revealed that it is set to be a collaboration track with one of Jimin’s closest friends, Ha Sung Woon.

Soloist Ha Sung Woon has previously worked on multiple OSTs so fans knew another fantastic number awaited them. Lo and behold ‘With You’ dropped amidst massive support pouring in from all around the globe for the two vocal geniuses. The emotional track included heartfelt lyrics and a sound that surely let the feelings of the characters shine on screen, blending perfectly well in the background.

Ha Sung Woon opened up to his fans, talking about how the collaboration came to be. He revealed that he had initially planned to sing a duet with OST Queen Punch, known for her tracks ‘Everytime’ and ‘Stay With Me’ for the then-upcoming drama ‘Our Blues’. The production company however inquired if the singer’s friend Jimin was interested to join the OST lineup. In an attempt to check if the BTS member wished to do an OST but hasn’t been able to like others in his group, Jimin asked if perhaps the song was with Ha Sung Woon. Originally not interested in working on an OST, Jimin agreed because it was a collaboration with the ‘Fall in You’ singer.

The two have been friends even before their debuts and have continued to lend constant support to each other over the years. This only adds another reason for us to check out ‘With You’ once again and appreciate their vocals.

