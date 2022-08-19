Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Jong Hyuk react to BTS’ RM and Jimin doing the Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and BTS? They rule the world and our hearts! The ENA K-drama saw the end of its run on August 18 with a whopping 17.5% nationwide rating, setting another personal best. While the lead pairing on the show is carried on by actors Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh who play Woo Young Woo and Lee Jun Ho respectively, the supporting characters have received just as much praise.

Interestingly, the show has seen multiple trends becoming popular over its course and the K-pop industry has joined in with their own support for the show. One of the most followed bits from the show is the greeting between the character of Woo Young Woo and her best friend Dong Geu Rami (Joo Hyung Young). The two speed walk towards each other and engage in a unique dance step-cum-dab that has even turned into a short form dance challenge.

Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Jong Hyuk embody Choi Suyeon and Kwon Min Woo, the chaotic duo at Hanbada recently reacted to the audience acceptance of their show where they were shown BTS members RM and Jimin taking part in the “Woo to the Young to the Woo, Dong to the Geu to the Rami” challenge. In the screengrab, the two superstars could be seen laughing while hinting at their fondness of the show.

Ha Yoon Kyung and Joo Jong Hyuk appeared shocked about their participation and were left wide-eyed while staring at the screen. Check it out below.

