Ha Yoon Kyung, Lee Chung Ah, Yura, Go Won Hee and more: VOTE for best second lead female actor in 2023
Lee Chung Ah, Yura, Go Won Hee and many more actors have delivered incredible performances this year as the second female lead in K-dramas. Take the poll given below to pick your favorite!
As the year comes to an end, let’s rewind and take a look at the best second female leads in 2023 K-dramas that have etched in our minds. To name a few, Ha Yoon Kyung in See You in My 19th Life, Lee Chung Ah in Celebrity, Yura in Destined With You, and many others. The concept of a love triangle in K-dramas always gives an interesting twist to the story and the second female lead plays a crucial role in executing this twist. Pick your favorite second female lead actor of 2023!
Ha Yoon Kyung in See You in My 19th Life
See You in My 19th Life is a beautiful romantic tale that focuses on Ban Ji Eum who is caught in the loop of reincarnation. Actress Ha Yoon Kyung plays Yoon Cho Won, who is Ban Ji Eum’s younger sister. The actress is a landscape architect who crosses paths with Ban Ji Eum and finds a unique connection with her. Despite not knowing her identity initially, a bond is fostered between the two sisters which is simply adorable.
After impressing the audience in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), actress Ha Yoon Kyung has proved yet again that she has a lot of potential to delight the audience with her charming personality.
Lee Chung Ah in Celebrity
Actress Lee Chung Ah shines as Yoon Si Hyeon in Celebrity. This show unravels the dark reality that is hidden behind the flashy, glamorous world of social media influencers. Yoon Si Hyeon is a kind-hearted woman, who helps the main lead Seo Ah Ri (Park Gyu Young) as the latter enters this ‘not-so-easy to handle’ world of influencers.
Yoo Si Hyeon heads the Gabin Society (influencers' content house) and is not on social media. While everyone is running after followers, Yoo Si Hyeon believes in doing things right no matter what. She is married to a law firm CEO Tae Jeon, and has a history with the male lead Jun Kyung.
Yura in Destined With You
Girl’s Day member Yura plays Yoo Na Yeon in Destined With You. She is more of an antagonist disguised as a second lead. Yoo Na Yeon is the daughter of the mayor and she is also Jang Shin Yu’s (played by Rowoon) fiancé. Her character feels insecure as her partner Jang Shin Yu gets attached to Lee Hong Jo (essayed by actress Jo Bo Ah).
Yura portrays this character very well as it is quite challenging to play a woman who is very controlling, and obsessive and takes the wrong path to get the guy back to her.
Go Won Hee in Love To Hate You
Go Won Hee takes on the role of Shin Na Eun in the rom-com drama Love To Hate You. She is a perfect friend to lawyer Mi Ran, who gets involved with a renowned actor Nam Kang Ho. Shin Na Eun confronts Do Won Jun, the owner of a management company and the force behind Nam Kang’s Ho successful career.
Shin Na Eun is head over heels for Do Won Jun but pretends to be uninterested. The chemistry between the second lead couple makes this drama truly an unmissable treat.
Keum Sae Rok in The Interest of Love
The Interest of Love is a story of complicated love relationships that develop between four individuals who work at a bank. Keum Sae Rok plays an assistant manager named Park Mi Kyung, who grew up in a rich family and always speaks what’s in her heart. She gets stuck in a love square as she confesses her feelings to the manager, Ha Sang Soo (played by Yoo Yeon Seok). She tries too hard to win the guy with her wealth but Han Sang Soo is not able to reciprocate the same feelings as he likes the other employee Ahn Soo Young (Moon Ga Young).
Take the poll given below and pick the best female second lead actor in 2023!
