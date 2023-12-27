‘Had a hard time’: Late Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun's acquaintance shares actor's pain amid drug probe

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs, death and possible suicide

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27, as confirmed by the South Korean police and his agency. The news has brought friends, fans, and close ones together for mourning. A close acquaintance has reportedly revealed the torment the actor endured while witnessing his family suffer due to online allegations made against him amid his ongoing drug usage case.

Lee Sun Kyun’s struggle with numerous allegations

Since the police investigation began in October, Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun consistently denied the charges and cooperated with the investigation. However, a close acquaintance revealed that various online channels and communities distorted the nature of the investigation, making it difficult for people around him to discuss the matter.

The acquaintance of the deceased explained that following the unfortunate incident, Lee Sun Kyun faced distressing online content and unverified allegations that not only targeted him but also implicated his acquaintances. The most significant pain was experienced by his family, who bore the brunt of these unfounded claims as per the acquaintance.

Lee Sun Kyun experienced significant challenges as his family bore the weight of the negativity surrounding his ongoing case, as shared by the close acquaintance. Criticism by Lee Sun Kyun’s fans is also directed at the police handling the case, with the last 19 hours of investigation on the My Mister actor being viewed as inhumane.

Lee Sun Kyun passes away at 48

Lee Sun Kyun's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, has officially confirmed the actor's passing after he was found unconscious today in a car. The statement added that the funeral will be a private affair with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance. HODU&U Entertainment concluded the announcement by extending their deepest condolences to the departed actor.

Also, in recent reports, it was mentioned that his manager informed the police of his disappearance and the note he left behind. Initial reports had indicated that his wife, actor Jeon Hye Jin, had called the police to report his disappearance.

Lee Sun Kyun's career was marked by both domestic and international acclaim. Beginning with his lead role debut in the short film Psycho Drama in 2000, he rose to prominence as Choi Do Young in MBC's medical drama Behind the White Tower in 2007. His performance earned him the Golden Acting Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards and a nomination for Best New Actor.

However, it was in 2019 that he achieved breakthrough success with the groundbreaking film Parasite, which garnered four Oscars, including Best Picture. Lee Sun Kyun's portrayal of the affluent Park family's patriarch showcased his versatile acting skills and significantly contributed to the film's historic achievements.

