Hair & makeup styles we’ve learnt from our favourite Korean idols like IU, Lee Da Hee & more

Even though summer is my favourite season, we can't say I'm mad that it's fall. The cooler temperatures that come with the second half of the year mean you can swipe on a bright pink lipstick, line your eyes in a pastel shade, or tap on an extra-glossy shadow without worrying about your face completely melting off. And don't worry if you haven't had a chance to try out any new makeup looks—there's still plenty of time. So, dust off your makeup collection and scroll down for some beauty looks inspiration from K-dramas, that’s just too tempting not to copy!

Peachy tints: Summer is al; about keeping it cool clean and minimalistic this season. If you believe less is more, this is the trend for you. Subtle and sophisticated, this peachy trend applies to everything from your lip and cheek tints to eyeshadows and even your wardrobe! Peach is the colour of the season and in the spirit of highlighting your minimal style, we couldn’t recommend this trend enough!

Orange lip: Another standout, unforgettable fashionista in dramas this year is Lee Da Hee, who played Cha Hyun in “Search: WWW.” She’s an empowered corporate leader in the IT industry, and she’s tough and straightforward when it comes to work; however, she turns awkward and cute when she’s in love! Her makeup reflected her personality with pronounced eyeliner to show her strong side, and a pop of orange to represent her more playful character. It’s a perfect balance that achieved a chic, trendy makeup look!

Take inspiration from “Her Private Life” and “The Secret Life of My Secretary”’s leading ladies and amp up your hairstyle with caramel or red undertones. Both colours which can be highlighted in a natural tone if you’re a brunette, they look seamless! Save this for your next hair appointment!

