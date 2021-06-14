Hair trends inspired by K pop idols that have us booking our next salon appointments STAT

Summer is the season of change, and in light of that we are looking at the best hair inspiration trends to cop from our favourite Korean pop stars.

With summer at full blast, it’s time to transform your hair and try out something new. Inspired by the K-Pop universe, we’re looking at our favourite idols for inspiration for our next hair transformation. And why not, if experimental hair is your thing, there’s no better place for inspiration to strike than the looks of our favourite K pop idols!

Enjoy summer at the fullest without letting your hair weigh you down, skip the seasonal trim and go for a drastically short bob which guarantees to make you feel fresher, younger and lighter. (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Red Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi have all been sporting chic bobs. Bonus: They’re super easy to maintain and will save your time on hair prep!

Looking for a colour change? How about red, we took inspiration from GFRIEND’s SinB and Red Velvet’s Seulgi for the deepest red shade we could find that would look as fierce on our hair as it does on theirs!

Y2k fashion is coming back in big ways, and yes it is bringing chunky highlights with it. Skip the blended babylights and opt for chunky highlights on your next trip to the salon. If you’re feeling daring, might we suggest a contrasting shade from your natural hair colour like Apink’s Eunji or Sunmi? However, if you’d like to play it safe, go for a could darker or lighter than your original hair colour.

Which trend will you be trying for your big debut back in the real world post lockdown? Tell us in the comments below!

Credits :Instagram

