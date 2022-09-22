13 Best ideas to flaunt hot half-dyed hair color trend like Jennie, V, G-Dragon, and more K-pop idols

Coloring your hair has become more permanent than just an on-off trend in the market. With new hair colors, new hairstyles, and new technology, more people are intrigued to try on something new and cool, especially when it comes to their hair. Because hair really does have the power to spice up your personality in contrast to your otherwise monotonous appearance.

Often we have seen people wear two-toned hair colors, like adding bold red hair color to half of your naturally black hair or opting for a sexy blue hair dye to cover half of your dull blonde hair. Now, the crucial thing to remember here is no matter how fascinating these hair colors sound, they do harm your natural hair and tend to look bad once they start wearing off. The only solution to the latter is either you continue applying the hair color or dye back to your natural hair color. Nonetheless, for people who simply love experimenting with their hair and want to go down the adventurous route when it comes to hair colors (men and women alike), this article is for you. Here, we will show the 13 best ideas to rock the half-dyed hair color trend (imagine Cruella de Vil) that will urge you to book your appointment with your hair specialists NOW. Plus, what better way than to take inspiration from your beloved and popular K-pop idols like Jennie, V, and G-Dragon! Read on! What is the half-dyed or split-dyed hair color trend?

Half-dyed hair color trend (or split dyed hair or half and half hair color) is one of the trendiest hairstyles of 2022. Half-dyed hair color trend is a type of hair color design involving splitting your head hair between two contrasting colors, like black and gold, blonde and brunette, green and purple, or hot pink and blue, etc. Basically, a split-dyed hair trend is a unique way of wearing two colors at the same time because instead of having just one color, why not have two? How to prepare for the split-dyed hair color process? Whether or not you are using bleach to de-color your hair, the hair dye will hundred percent dry out your natural hair. Always remember that before AND aftercare of your hair are equally crucial when you decide to dye your hair. Dying your hair at home may sound like a cheaper alternative, but it does come with the huge risk of hair damage, especially if you are not well-versed (or do not have prior experience) in dying your hair. So, if you are new to hair dying, we strongly recommend that you visit a hair professional or stylist to dye your hair. As an experienced hair stylist will study your hair texture and understand how to get your hair closest to your desired hair color without damaging them too extensively.

To properly prepare yourself to dye your hair, keep note of the following points - The foremost step is to get a trim in order to remove any split ends.

Wash your hair at least a day before and work on the split ends or the haircut that you desire.

Remember not to use a conditioner right before as the hair dye will have a harder time absorbing into the strands of your hair.

Make sure to consider how you part or style your hair. For example, a middle part makes the most straightforward and even part for split-dyed hair. On the contrary, for a side part, the hair stylist will strategize how to make your chosen hair color design look best on your head.

Another point to consider is the type of split-dyed hair design you would like - do you want your half and half hair dye to be done from top-to-bottom or from side-to-side? Once you have these things figured out, leave it up to your stylist to spice up your hair! 13 K-pop idols that flaunt hot Half-Dyed hair color trend: Take inspiration from your darling K-pop idols like Jennie, V, and G-Dragon To inspire you, we have your favorite K-pop idols who confidently flaunt the crazily hot half-dyed or split-dyed hair color trend. You can either pick one style from this list that resonates with your persona OR, better yet, spin the color wheel and surprise yourself! 1. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon - Pink and Black split-dyed hair color trend

It is not easy to opt for such a feminine yet badass color combination, i.e., pink and black, especially when you are a male. However, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon not only chose it but owns and flaunts this half-dyed hair color trend with half-side shaved and half-side long hairstyle. Doesn't he look HOT? 2. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong - Platinum and Black split-dyed hair color trend

This half-dyed hair color trend is a subtle and softer color combination. But do not mistake it for a boring one. Oh hell no! I mean just look at ATEEZ’s Hongjoong carrying platinum and black split-dye hair with that infectious smile. Feeling crazy yet? 3. Xdinary Heroes’ Gaon - Cotton Candy (blue and pink) split-dyed hair color trend

Well, this combination is as sexy and experimental as it can be. It definitely is not for the faint-hearted. Do you see how ravishing Xdinary Heroes’ Gaon looks in this blue and pink cotton-candy-styled half-dyed hair color trend? I mean, if this K-pop idol cannot inspire you to go for this updo, then probably no one can! 4. THE BOYZ’s New - Golden Blonde and Black split-dyed hair color trend

Here, another one of a calmer yet killer half-dyed hair color trend is adorned by THE BOYZ’s New. With a spiky haircut, this golden blonde and black split-dye is certainly catchy and looks natural and minimal. 5. fromis_9’s Lee Nagyung - Icy Blue and Soft Pink split-dyed hair color trend

Remember Harley Quinn (you cannot really forget her, but we just had to ask)? This fromis_9’s Lee Nagyung split-dyed hair color trend is actually inspired by her character. The icy blue and soft pink make a contrastingly delightful combination when it comes to the color scheme and are worth every penny if you are up to not playing it safe. No pain, no gain; right peeps? 6. BTS’s V - Pink and Peach split-dyed hair color trend

Split-dye does not always mean that you have to pick contrasting hair colors. Here, V’s half-dyed hair color trend is the ultimate example of an ombre hair color design. He chose a pink and peach color combination that gives softly merges into one another giving a classy ombre finish. You can try this style of half and half hair dye with other color combinations like brown and auburn or dark grey and black. 7. BLACKPINK’s Jennie - Blonde and Black split-dyed hair color trend

Blonde and black is another one of the classic half-dyed or split-dyed hair color trends, which you can see BLACKPINK’s Jennie owning like a queen. Once again, this hair dye trend looks best for both long and short hair, even for a pixie haircut. Plus, you can choose how to section your hair - front, horizontal, vertical, lower half, or bangs like your K-pop idol Jennie! 8. IU - Hot Pink and Black split-dyed hair color trend

Hot pink and black is probably one of those half-dyed hair color trends that can never go wrong. This color combination suits all types of faces, hairstyles, hair textures, and natural hair colors. You can wear it either by horizontally parting your hair like IU. Or you can section your hair from the middle and wear it on the front strands of your hair. Your choice! 9. Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy - Blue-Black, Orange-Black, Pink-Black, Green-Black split-dyed hair color trend

Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy together wanted to stand out in their debut album back in 2014. They wore bright, bold, and sexy half-dyes of blue, orange, green, and pink with their naturally jet-black hair. Their debut song was "Happiness" and they did justice to it not only with the lyrics and choreography but also with their stunning appearances! Go big or go big, right? 10. TWICE’s Sana - Purple and Lavender split-dyed hair color trend

One of the most somber yet sexiest and royal hair color combinations to exist has to be purple and black. No ifs, no buts, period. If TWICE’s Sana doesn't prove how soft yet sassy this split-dyed hair color trend looks, then no one can. The overall look with an ombre effect is super mesmerizing that instantly catches your attention. The color combination though is a bit unconventional, still it makes a safe and elegant choice! 11. iKON’s Bobby - Blonde and Black split-dyed hair color trend

As we have already explored, the blonde and black split-dyed hair color trend is here to stay. Short hair, long hair, pixie, bob, curly hair - whatever your choice of hairstyle, you can unquestionably rock this chic half-dyed hair color trend for years with minimal maintenance. If so many of your loved K-pop idols adorn this like effortlessly, this ought to be a favorite out of all the other options. I guess you should just go for it now! 12. TWICE’s Dahyun - Bold Orange and Pink split-dyed hair color trend

The only word we have for this half-dyed hair color trend is "FIERY". The bold orange and pink color combination worn by TWICE’s Dahyun is proof that she indeed is a K-pop idol and a rock star. The image itself drips with inspiration. This blazing hot hair looks every bit perfect for a long hairstyle with mild waves. Long hair folks, are you listening? 13. NCT's Taeyong - Fire Red and Ash Grey split-dyed hair color trend

Taeyong's fire red and ash grey make an intense color combination for the half-dyed hair color trend. With a middle parting and puffed-up hairstyle, the overall facade looks ultra chic and breathtaking. It does require a little courage to own this split-dye hair color, but if you do, you'll be unstoppable and drop-dead gorgeous just like your K-pop idol here. Ready for a challenge? 16 More ideas for half-dyed or split-dyed hair color trend to try now! The most common split-dyed or half-dyed hair color design is a half-blonde, half-black hair color. However, the world is your oyster, and you can pick any color combination that you like (trust us, no color combination is weird, we have seen it all). So, here are more fantastic ideas for half-dyed or split-dyed hair color trend that you must try now!

Rainbow and Black Blonde and Yellow Blue and Black Brunette and Blonde Blonde and Baby Pink Blonde and Red Green and Purple Brown and Auburn Green and Black Red and Plum Brown and White Yellow and Purple Turquoise and Violet Peach and Platinum Burnt Orange and Brown Purple and Pink You got it; you flaunt it, baby! How to maintain your half-dyed or split-dyed hair? While the idea of donning the best of both worlds, i.e., half-dyed or split-dyed hair color trend, seems tempting enough, there are a couple of different things you must keep in mind when it comes to aftercare and maintenance of your colored hair.

Maintaining your split-dyed hair is a tad bit trickier in comparison to having only one hair color throughout your hair strands. Depending on which hair colors you choose, you will have to give thorough research about using diverse treatments and shampoos to best preserve the vibrancy of your desired hair dye. For example, for a half-blonde, half-black split-dyed hair design, the hair professional will recommend that you use a purple shampoo for the blonde side (to neutralize the yellow tones in blonde hair) and a dark-pigmented shampoo for the black side. As a thumb rule, you should always use hair care products that are specially catered to treat colored hair once you decide to go down the hair-dying route. To help you, here we have some basic yet critical pointers that will help to maintain your half-dyed or split-dyed hair - Do not use hot water to rinse your hair, especially immediately after getting a hair dye.

Avoid frequently washing your colored hair.

Use dry shampoo to avoid greasiness.

Avoid hair dryers.

Avoid heated curling irons.

Avoid heated straighteners.

Wrap a silk scarf before going to bed to secure your hair and avoid bleeding on your pillow cover.

Use a sulfate-free shampoo to rinse your colored hair.

Use leave-in conditioners to avoid the hair dye from bleeding out.

Depending on the color of your natural hair, you may have to book your root touch-up appointments. These touch-ups will ensure that your hair color remains vivid throughout your hair. Maintaining the vibrant hair color and texture of your hair depends entirely upon how you manage your hair day to day. You can either go to your nearest salon or opt for simple yet effective DIY-ing touch-ups at home. Wrapping Up