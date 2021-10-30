Halloween Special: 5 K Dramas that will guarantee to send a chill down your spine feat Kingdom & Save Me

Happy Halloween everyone, aka the official season of spooks and screams. Halloween is observed on October 31 every year in many countries, particularly in western countries. It begins the observance of Allhallowtide, the time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs and all the departed. Over the years, with the influx of foreigners in South Korea, Halloween has gained momentum in the nation as well. Costume parties, horror-themed parades and amusement rides and group activities mark many popular tourist destinations in South Korea.

While, a lot of us may be celebrating this day with some 'trick or treat' and fun parties with friends, a lot of us will be tucked in our blankets, watching our favourite K-dramas, and we are here to help you with just that. Here are our top 5 K-dramas recommendations that are guaranteed to send a chill down your spine.

P.S. The recommendations are categorised as different kinds of horror to satisfy everyone's requirements.

1. Kingdom (Zombie Horror)

Koreans love 'zombie thrillers' and make some kickass gruesome dramas in the genre! 'Kingdom' is a political period horror thriller streaming television series, created and written by Kim Eun Hee and directed by Kim Seong Hun and Park In Je. Set in a fictional, medieval-inspired Joseon, Kingdom explores the story of a Crown Prince, as he sets to investigate the source of a mysterious plague that begins to ravage his country. It stars Ju Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sang Ho, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Hye Jun and Jun Ji Hyun in pivotal roles. A sidequel to the series, starring Jun Ji Hyun called 'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North' was released in July this year. Bone-chilling, this is absolutely binge-worthy!

2. Save Me (Realistic Horror)

One of the finest K-dramas to exist, 'Save Me', is frightening, not only for the ominous atmosphere it creates on-screen, but the lasting impression of the minacious horrors of our society that it leaves behind. The drama series is based on the popular Daum webcomic 'Out of the World' by Jo Geum San and stars Seo Yea Ji, Woo Do Hwan and Ok Taecyeon in important roles. It explores the concepts of a religious cult and blind faith in a realistic manner, and as they say, reality is stranger and scarier than fiction. A must watch!

3. Strangers From Hell (Psychological Horror)

Also known as 'Hell Is Other People', is a 2019 drama starring Im Siwan and Lee Dong Wook in lead roles. Based on the Naver WEBTOON webtoon series of the same name by Kim Yong Ki, the title is a reference to an often misinterpreted quote by Jean-Paul Sartre from 'No Exit'.

Yoon Jong-Woo, played by Im Siwan, a writer by profession stumbles upon Eden Studio, an ominous cheap dormitory and decides to stay there as he is low on money. However, he soon realises that there is more to this than what meets the eye, and everyone, including his next-door neighbour, Seo Moon Jo, played by Lee Dong Wook, are strangers from hell!

4. The Guest (Underrated Horror)

We aren't sure if a lot of people have watched the drama, but it is worth a shot for sure. One of the best, most underrated dramas in the genre, 'The Guest' starring Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jae Wook and Kim Dong Wook traverses the concepts of exorcism and shamanism. A cynical and cold priest, a shaman who was born with psychic powers and a passionate and tough detective come together to fight unusual crimes committed by strange powers. Be our guest, give it a try, you will not regret it!

5. Oh My Ghost (The cute K-drama horror)

We also have a recommendation for our faint-hearted readers, a cutesy and adorable ghost K-drama starring Park Bo Young and Jo Jung Suk in titular roles. Na Bong Sun, played by Park Bo Young gets possessed by a lustful virgin ghost named Shin Soon-ae, who wants to seduce as many men as possible so that she can resolve her impending grudge and move on to the afterlife. Bong Sun transforms into a confident and dynamic woman and finally catches her boss, arrogant star chef Kang Sun Woo's eye, who is nursing a broken heart. Will they finally come together? Watch 'Oh My Ghost', to find out.

