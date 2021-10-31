Halloween Special: 5 K-pop groups that fit the ‘horror’ concept featuring Dreamcatcher and VIXX

It’s that time of the year again where people dress up as ghosts and other urban legends as traditions or watch horror films to get in the zone. Halloween means holy evening or All Saints Day. In the eighth century, All Saints Day was celebrated to honour saints. The eve of All Saints Day was called All Hallows Eve which then came to be known as Halloween. It is also believed that Halloween originates from an ancient Celtic festival called ‘Samhain’. Halloween is inspired by the night before, which was known as All Hallows' Eve. It was said that the line between our world and the afterlife was especially thin around All Hallows' Eve. This is why Halloween has the spooky, ghostly atmosphere we know and love today.

While this is a one time thing that many people participate in but there are some groups in K-Pop where either often participate in the ‘horror’ concept by bringing some spooky MVs (like G-IDLE and VIXX) or the actual concept is horror or dark (like Dreamcatcher, Pixy and Pink Fantasy). So, let’s take look at those groups and their work:-

Started as a cute, girly group ‘Minx’, the group re-invented themselves as ‘Dreamcatcher’, the group with rock, creepy music box intros, creative choreographies and dark storyline. They re-entered the K-Pop industry with ‘Chase Me’, a creepy story of seven mischievous beings and one ‘curious George’. What ensued was a series of beautiful MVs with spine-chilling stories, many references to horror films like their latest MV ‘BEcause’ that referenced the blood-curdling film ‘Us’. They constantly come up with new stories to keep their group concept fresh and because of their first steps into a new genre, many other groups like Purple Kiss, Pixy and Pink Fantasy could explore the same.

VIXX is a boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment through the 2012 reality show MyDOL. The group is composed of five members: N, Leo, Ken, Ravi, and Hyuk. Originally a six-member group, Hongbin left the group in August 2020. They are predominantly known as a concept or performance group whose music, lyrics, choreography, and overall stage performances are crafted together to tell a story or concept. With each MV, VIXX takes the viewers to a new world and they do the same with ‘Voodoo Doll’. They brought the saying ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’ to life. The squeamish scenes paired with a hyped song and incredible choreography, really makes for a great Halloween performance. Another track, ‘Fantasy’ creates a similar atmosphere with added creepiness of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’ playing in the background. The violins and percussion affixes meaning and elegance to the MV.

(G)I-DLE is a girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Originally a six-piece, Soojin departed from the group on August 14, 2021. Dubbed as one of the ‘biggest successes’ that doesn’t stem from the ‘Big 3’, the group have created some truly amazing tracks that carry the dark concept very well. ‘Oh My God’ is one of them as they keep the glamour of K-Pop but affixed a couple of creepy elements to it. Another track, ‘Put It Straight’, which was initially released as a simple EDM track, was repurposed by Soyeon as a Halloween track and they floored the fans and non-fans alike with the style and nuances of it. The slightly off putting background instrumental sends chills down one’s spine.

Pink Fantasy

Pink Fantasy is a seven-member girl group under MyDoll Entertainment. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with their debut digital single ‘Iriwa’. The group is unique in that it has one masked member, Daewang, who's real identity will be revealed sometime in the future. The concept is that Daewang is from the future and she controls the rest of the group for her own greed. They, too, explore many concepts but dark rock suits them the most. Their recent track ‘Poison’ has brought them to the limelight for the dark concept, beautiful choreography and high notes. The fast paced rock instrumental got the attention of the viewers.

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul, consisting of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The band was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012 with ‘Mama’, a rock track with a chilling concept. Some other tracks like ‘Monster’ which delved into anarchy or one of their latest tracks ‘Obsession’, a story that revolves around two sides of EXO- a good and a bad side. They used their music, MV concept, choreography, etc very well to display the intended notions.

