Halloween Tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul: 151 dead, SM Entertainment’s yearly party cancelled

Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of Seoul, South Korea turned tragic after a huge crowd surge on the night of October 29 as thousands gathered to participate in the festivities of the upcoming Halloween Day. It has been reported that about 100,000 people were present in the Itaewon area when the stampede first began and the police began receiving cardiac arrest and missing reports from people out to celebrate the first no-mask Halloween weekend in 3 years.

First responders

Fire teams and paramedics were dispatched to the most affected areas and a reported 142 ambulances were sent in to tackle the horror unfolding. While it is unknown where the stampede originally began, police personnel and voluntary civilians were reportedly seen around the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon trying to provide CPR to suffering individuals.