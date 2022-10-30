Halloween Tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul: 151 dead, SM Entertainment’s yearly party cancelled
A period of national mourning has been announced in South Korea after the incident while SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022 was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.
Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of Seoul, South Korea turned tragic after a huge crowd surge on the night of October 29 as thousands gathered to participate in the festivities of the upcoming Halloween Day. It has been reported that about 100,000 people were present in the Itaewon area when the stampede first began and the police began receiving cardiac arrest and missing reports from people out to celebrate the first no-mask Halloween weekend in 3 years.
First responders
Fire teams and paramedics were dispatched to the most affected areas and a reported 142 ambulances were sent in to tackle the horror unfolding. While it is unknown where the stampede originally began, police personnel and voluntary civilians were reportedly seen around the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon trying to provide CPR to suffering individuals.
Affected toll
It is known that 151 people have since died and 82 are currently hospitalised all around Seoul. Among these 19 were reported to be foreigners while the gender demographics showed that there were 97 women and 54 men among those who died. The death toll is expected to rise as the day goes. President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a national period of mourning for those affected until November 5 after holding an emergency meeting. Meanwhile the Mayor of Seoul is reportedly on his way back from overseas.
Entertainment changes
Due to the announcement, all entertainment programs on major channels like MBC, SBS, KBS and tvN were cancelled. SM Entertainment has announced the cancellation of their yearly Halloween Party, SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022, as well as its livestream of the red carpet.
