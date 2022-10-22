Hallyu goes Indian with Rang De Korea; K-pop stars KINGDOM and bugAboo bring the limelight

Rang De Korea, a cultural festival organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India in honor of their 10th anniversary, set ablaze on October 15 and 16 in Delhi. With the commemorative event unfurling through a fabulous Korean Music Samulnori and Haegeum performance, it was a sight to behold right from the get go. Korean style wedding

Rang De Korea brought out some of the most authentically meaningful and crucial parts of Hallyu as it organised a traditional Korean style wedding of an Indian couple. Surrounded by their family and friends, Vishal Gupta and Jyoti Gupta, once again became man and wife in a new culture, with all customs, traditions, and celebratory activities carried in a method akin to Korean culture. Moreover, a special event with Korean traditional music and dance was arranged for the lovely couple.

Afternoon commenced with the uber talented K-Tigers displaying one of their zestful stage shows as they bring the magic of Taekwondo to the world. Their demonstrations brought energy to the crowd and allowed them to become familiar with the martial arts form. It was followed by a performance from Korean fusion band ID who combined traditional Korean music’s uniqueness with Western music’s charms. It was a refreshing introduction to the audience who enjoyed a new style of music being played for them.

K-pop stars

Boy group KINGDOM and girl group bugAboo were the special guests bringing in all the young attention to the festival. Each with their unique concepts, it was an important part of the night with the fans flooding the arena with support. Leader DANN of KINGDOM shared his surprise of witnessing the love from Indian fans who gathered in large numbers to express their support and cheered the performances. Their understanding and acceptance of a language very different than their own was a warm hearted welcome to the boys. The many messages from them, through loud and exhilarating encouragement were surprising.

bugAboo leader Choyeon on the other hand shared that the group’s experience was an eye-opening one, in the sense that it introduced them to a new India, other than what they usually see in movies. An exceptional amount of love received from fans as they surpassed language barriers was experienced by the members.