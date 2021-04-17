Hallyu heartthrob Lee Jong Suk rumoured to be dating Itaewon Class actress Kwon Nara

Rumor has it that Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara are dating!

Recently it was reported that actor Lee Jong Suk is dating actress Kwon Nara which made Netizens lose their minds with happiness. Lee Jong Suk has returned from the military a while back and is preparing for his first project, The Witch: Part 2. Kwon Nara on the other hand, is gearing up for her upcoming drama, 'The Immortal' where she will be playing the role of Min Sang Woon. Both these projects are huge in scale and fans are highly anticipating their release. However, in the midst of this, rumours broke out that the two were dating and have been for quite a while now.

This news was brought to light by celebrity Youtuber Kim Yongho when he revealed that the actor gifted Kwon Nara a Ferrari. This is also the same Youtuber who broke news about Seo Ye Ji and her former relationships so Netizens believe that there's a very slight margin of error in his reports. This is not the first time the pair have been linked. back in 2019 too, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara were dating with the two having been introduced to each other by friend and former groupmate from HELLO VENUS, after which Lee Jong Suk helped her sign with his agency. The two reportedly liked each other from the start and have a close relationship. Now whether that is as a couple or just close colleagues, it's up for speculation.

Their company was quick to deny these rumours but even if this news were to be true, fans couldn't be happier for their favorite actor's happy love life.

What do you think about Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Nara dating?

