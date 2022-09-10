Hallyu heartthrobs Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo meet at a fashion event in New York; Fans react on Twitter

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo will be appearing in Kim Eun Sook's new Netflix original 'The Glory', and Lee Min Ho will meet viewers with her new drama 'Ask the Stars'. The fans loved the unexpected collaboration! One said, “song hye kyo and lee minho the hallyu king and queen in one frame FINALLY” while another said, “closer look of Lee Minho & Song Hye Kyo at Fendi Baguette event. the power they hold are amazing”

On September 10th, a short video of Song Hye Kyo and Lee Min Ho was released. Madame Figaro Hong Kong's official Instagram also posted a picture of the two together. The released videos and photos show Song Hye Kyo and Lee Min Ho attending a fashion show for a luxury brand in New York, USA. The two people sitting side by side boasting their overwhelming visuals and aura catches the eye.

Dressed in black outfits, Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo look amazing as they enjoy their time at the fashion show! Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘Faith’ (2012), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016). In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, which grossed US$135 million.

Song Hye Kyo gained international popularity through her leading roles in the television dramas ‘Autumn in My Heart’ (2000), ‘All In’ (2003), ‘Full House’ (2004), ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ (2013), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Encounter’ (2018), ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (2021). Her film work includes ‘Hwang Jin Yi’ (2007), ‘The Grandmaster’ (2013), ‘My Brilliant Life’ (2014), and ‘The Queens’ (2015).

