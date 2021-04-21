Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk reportedly reviewing offer to join upcoming Kdrama Big Mouth

Actor Lee Jong Suk in talks to return to small screen post conscription.

On April 21, reports stated that actor Lee Jong Suk is in talks to be the main lead for the upcoming legal drama Big Mouth. Later, the actor's agency A-MAN Project revealed that the actor has been offered to be the main lead of the series and is currently reviewing it.

The drama series would be directed by Oh Choong Hwan, known for the dramas While You Were Sleeping, Hotel Del Luna and Start-Up. The series would be penned by screenwriter couple Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon. Famous works from the couple include Vagabond, Empress Ki, The Incarnation of Money, History of the Salaryman and Giant.

According to the tidbits accumulated, Lee Jong Suk would play the lead role, a lawyer named Park Chang Ho. He is a third-class lawyer with less than 10 percent winning rate. He is called big mouth by people in, and associated with, his profession. He accidentally take over a murder case. The entire series revolves around his efforts to unveil the truth and in turn, solve the case.

Since completing his military service earlier this year, the actor has been continuously reviewing projects for his comeback. He has been reported to participate in the film Decibel starring actors Kim Rae Won, Jung Sang Hoon and Park Byung Eun. He would also be making an appearance in the movie The Witch: Part 2. The Other One with stars Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Soo, Park Eun Bin and Jin Goo.

Are you excited for Lee Jong Suk's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×