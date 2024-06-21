Hallyu star Lee Min Ho thanks fans for outpour of love ahead of 37th birthday says, 'my heart is filled again today'

As Lee Min Ho, the celebrated Hallyu star, approaches his 37th birthday, he took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support. In a touching message, he conveyed how deeply moved he was by the outpouring of love, remarking that his heart feels replenished by their affection once more.

On June 21, Lee Min Ho delighted fans with a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of his 37th birthday celebrations. The Hallyu star shared a series of photos and a video from a joyous pre-birthday gathering, showcasing a room adorned with festive decorations and overflowing with presents. Dressed casually in black, Lee Min Ho was captured blowing out candles on a birthday cake, surrounded by a warm ambiance of celebration.

In his caption, the actor expressed his gratitude to fans, saying, "Thanks to you all, my heart is filled again today. I am always thankful and grateful." The post resonated deeply with his followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of love and birthday wishes.

Lee Min Ho has long been a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his roles in iconic dramas such as Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch. His genuine appreciation for his fans and the warm reception of his birthday celebration highlight the strong bond between the star and his dedicated fanbase worldwide.

More details about Lee Min Ho’s latest activities

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho recently stirred excitement among fans by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from his upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint on Instagram. Starring alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho, the film adapts the popular web novel of the same name by Sing N Song.

Scheduled for release in 2025, the story revolves around Dokja, an office worker who finds himself navigating a world that mirrors the novel he loves, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse. Directed by Kim Byung Woo, the film promises a blend of fantasy, action, and Lee Min Ho's compelling screen presence.

