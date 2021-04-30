Everybody's favourite dark hero Song Joong Ki surprises fans with announcement for online fan meet

K-Drama heartthrob Song Joong Ki will meet fans across the world via YouTube on May 7, 2021.

Actor Song Joong Ki is in the spotlight this year, first with the “Space Western” film Space Sweepers and now the dark comedy series Vincenzo. After a recent announcement by his agency, he is currently even more of a hot topic on SNS. According to his agency History D&C, the Vincenzo star will host a live YouTube session, titled "Song Joong-ki, Live," on his agency's official channel at 8 pm KST on May 7, 2021.

Song Joong Ki rose to stardom because of his lead role in the series Descendants Of The Sun. The actor plays a mafia consigliere in his very recent drama series Vincenzo. The drama has already entered its last week, much to the dismay of viewers and fans and will finish broadcasting on Sunday, May 2, inducing mixed feelings among its followers. The drama is flowing at an incredible pace, especially in the latest episode, with the Mafioso’s new family wreaking havoc in the antagonist's territory. According to the preview of the next episode, some mishap might befall lawyer Hong Cha Young. Also, Jang Han Seok is seen outside the prison which could mean no good.

The ratings of the series have therefore naturally been on the rise since last week. Expectations are high for the closing week with viewers eager to find out just how this incredible narrative will be brought to a close.

