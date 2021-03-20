Hallyu top star Park Seo Joon chosen as the new face of global lifestyle brand Calvin Klein Jeans

Actor Park Seo Joon was selected as a model for Calvin Klein Jeans.

Global lifestyle brand "Calvin Klein Jeans" announced on March 19 that it has chosen Park Seo Joon as their new face that will brighten up this spring and summer.

Park Seo Jon has established himself as a top star with numerous domestic and foreign fans through a solid filmography, drama, and entertainment programs. His warm fashion sense, revealed through his SNS posts, is both trendy and sophisticated. It is loved by his millions of followers and recognized in the fashion world as well.

Park Seo Joon plans to fully show his own free and fashionable atmosphere, which he had not been able to capture on the screen until now, with Calvin Klein Jeans, whose minimalist and simple design is attractive.

In the pictorial released along with the news of the model selection, Park Seo Joon catches the eye with a warm figure wearing only jeans and a neat logo T-shirt. Additional pictorials with Park Seo Joon and Calvin Klein Jeans will be released sequentially.

Meanwhile, the "Calvin Klein Jeans" and "Calvin Klein Jeans Accessories" products worn by Park Seo Joon in the pictorial can be found at Calvin Klein Jeans stores and homepages.

Are you excited for Park Seo Joon? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Calvin Klein

