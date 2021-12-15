The HallyuTalk Awards announce K-Buff Contest for Hallyu stans to do the talk
Advertisement
The HallyuTalk Awards has announced a new fan contest for all the Hallyu lovers!
Presenting the K-Buff Contest - Let the Stan talk!
Here fans can vote and win exciting gift hampers.
The rules?
1. Comment on all thirteen nominations with your pick and hashtag
Eg: I vote XX for YY category #TheHallyuTalkAwards
2. Tag three friends
3. All involved parties should follow HallyuTalk social media accounts
4. Brownie points for reshare on stories
Are you ready? Voting begins on December 15 at 12 PM IST.
Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!