The HallyuTalk Awards: Complete Winner List feat BTS, BLACKPINK’s LISA, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha & more
At the culmination of the inaugural edition of The HallyuTalk awards, the amazing K-community has a lot to celebrate with winners across 13 categories. After voting in record numbers, fans saw their favourites nab the top awards. tvN’s ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ had a stellar night, grabbing the top prize of Best Popcorn Worthy Show, in addition to Kim Seon Ho winning Best Actor of 2021 and his lead pairing with Shin Min Ah being picked as Relationship Goals of 2021. In the acting category, Best Actress of 2021 went to Kim Go Eun for her highly refreshing work in ‘Yumi’s Cells’.
You could say that ARMY's night went smooth like butter, as BTS was anything but undercover at The HallyuTalk Awards. The legendary K-pop group and its members took home a whopping six out of the 13 awards of the night. After Best Squad of 2021, the group was also awarded the Best Jam of the Year for ‘Butter’, their May 2021 disco-pop release. ARMY also voted wholeheartedly for their favourites in the Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021 category, with the now-iconic performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN nabbing the top prize. They also won the title of HallyuTalk Moment of 2021 for the launch of the personal Instagram accounts of the seven members.
Far from over, the party of the ARcontinued with BTS’ V being voted the Fashionista of the Year with his suave mix of cool casuals and designer style. The winning nominee of our fan-suggested Fan-tastic category Best K-Drama OST of 2021 was ‘Yours’ from ‘Jirisan’. Rendered soulfully by Jin from BTS, this was the group’s sixth and final win of the night.
The Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female award went to BLACKPINK’s LISA for LALISA, after a close competition with her fellow BLACKPINK member ROSÉ. In an almost eerily similar fashion, the Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male title was a close call between two members from EXO, with D.O making the win over KAI for his beautiful work on Empathy. Making their mark amidst the sunbaes is already an achievement, but TRI.BE and their TRUE fans decided to add another feather to their hats by grabbing the title of Breakout Hoobae of 2021.
With over 4,50,000 votes deciding 13 winners from a total of 136 nominees, the awards were conducted on January 14, 2022. You can check out the full list of nominations, winners, and their winning margins below.
1. Relationship Goals of 2021
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Shin Min Ah& Kim Seon Ho - 51% votes (WINNER)
Vincenzo: Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been
Nevertheless: Song Kang & Han Seo Hee
Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go Eun & Ahn Bo Hyun
Lovers of the Red Sky: Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Yoo Jung
The King's Affection: Rowoon & Kim Eun Bin
Doom At Your Service: Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young
My Roommate is a Gumiho: Jang Ki Yong & Hyeri
So I Married An Anti-Fan: Choi Tae Joon & Sooyoung
2. Best Actor of 2021
Kim Seon Ho - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - 67% votes (WINNER)
Song Joong Ki - Vincenzo
Song Kang - Nevertheless
Lee Do Hyun - Youth of May
Jo Jung Suk - Hospital Playlist 2
Kim Bum - Law School
Jisung - The Devil Judge
Yoo Ah In - Hellbound
3. Best Actress of 2021
Kim Go Eun - Yumi’s Cells - 39% votes (WINNER)
Shin Min Ah - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Jung Ho Yeon - Squid Game
Han Seo Hee - My Name
Jeon Yeo Been - Vincenzo
Lee Ji Ah - The Penthouse
Go Min Si - Youth of May
Kim Min Jung - The Devil Judge
Jeon Mi Do - Hospital Playlist 2
4. Best Popcorn Worthy Show
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - 66% votes (WINNER)
Squid Game
Vincenzo
The Penthouse 3
Hospital Playlist 2
Nevertheless
Hellbound
Beyond Evil
My Name
5. Best Squad of 2021
BTS - 63% votes (WINNER)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Stray Kids
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BLACKPINK
NCT
ENHYPEN
Red Velvet
MONSTA X
ATEEZ
aespa
SF9
ITZY
2AM
2PM
SHINee
THE BOYZ
6. Breakout Hoobae of 2021
TRI.BE - 27% votes (WINNER)
PIXY
LUMINOUS
JUSTB
OMEGA X
EPEX
KINGDOM
LIGHTSUM
Ciipher
7. Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male
D.O - 32% votes (WINNER)
KAI
Taemin
B.I
WONHO
Eric Nam
KANG DANIEL
Key
BamBam
8. Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female
LISA - 43% votes (WINNER)
IU
ROSÉ
HWASA
Taeyeon
SOMI
HyunA
SUNMI
CL
9. Fashionista of the Year
V - 63% votes (WINNER)
THE8 (SEVENTEEN)
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO)
Kai (EXO)
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Jung Ho Yeon
Song Hye Kyo
Jeon Yeo Been
10. Best Jam of the Year
Butter - BTS - 68% votes (WINNER)
LALISA - LISA
FEVER - ENHYPEN
Dumb Dumb - SOMI
Next Level - aespa
After School - Weeekly
On The Ground - ROSÉ
The Feels - TWICE
LO$ER=LO♡ER - TOMORROW X TOGETHER
11. Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021
Permission to Dance - BTS - 67% votes (WINNER)
Next Level - aespa
Money - LISA
0x1=LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You) - TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Alcohol-Free - TWICE
Thunderous - Stray Kids
Rock with You - SEVENTEEN
Hot Sauce - NCT Dream
FEVER - ENHYPEN
12. HallyuTalk Moment of 2021
BTS - Personal Instagram - 66% votes (WINNER)
Hyunbin & Son Yejin - Dating News
Brave Girls - Rollin’ fame
Noze - Hey Mama Choreo
Squid Game - Viral takeover
Vincenzo - Corn Salad Meme
TXT’s Soobin - Bye Guys Hi Ladies
LISA - MONEY challenge
ROSÉ and CL - Met Gala
13. Best K-Drama OST of 2021
Jirisan - Yours (Jin) - 83% votes (WINNER)
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - Romantic Sunday (Car, the garden)
Nevertheless - Love Me Like That (Sam Kim)
Beyond Evil - The Night (Choi Baek Ho)
Vincenzo - Adrenaline (MAMAMOO’s Solar)
Hospital Playlist 2 - I Like You (Jang Beon Jun/ Jo Jung Suk)
The King's Affection - IF I (Baek Z Young)
Lovers of the Red Sky - Is it me? (Baekhyun)
Doom At Your Service - Breaking Down (Ailee)