The HallyuTalk Awards: Complete Winner List feat BTS, BLACKPINK’s LISA, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha & more

At the culmination of the inaugural edition of The HallyuTalk awards, the amazing K-community has a lot to celebrate with winners across 13 categories. After voting in record numbers, fans saw their favourites nab the top awards. tvN’s ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ had a stellar night, grabbing the top prize of Best Popcorn Worthy Show, in addition to Kim Seon Ho winning Best Actor of 2021 and his lead pairing with Shin Min Ah being picked as Relationship Goals of 2021. In the acting category, Best Actress of 2021 went to Kim Go Eun for her highly refreshing work in ‘Yumi’s Cells’.

You could say that ARMY's night went smooth like butter, as BTS was anything but undercover at The HallyuTalk Awards. The legendary K-pop group and its members took home a whopping six out of the 13 awards of the night. After Best Squad of 2021, the group was also awarded the Best Jam of the Year for ‘Butter’, their May 2021 disco-pop release. ARMY also voted wholeheartedly for their favourites in the Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021 category, with the now-iconic performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN nabbing the top prize. They also won the title of HallyuTalk Moment of 2021 for the launch of the personal Instagram accounts of the seven members.

Far from over, the party of the ARcontinued with BTS’ V being voted the Fashionista of the Year with his suave mix of cool casuals and designer style. The winning nominee of our fan-suggested Fan-tastic category Best K-Drama OST of 2021 was ‘Yours’ from ‘Jirisan’. Rendered soulfully by Jin from BTS, this was the group’s sixth and final win of the night.

The Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female award went to BLACKPINK’s LISA for LALISA, after a close competition with her fellow BLACKPINK member ROSÉ. In an almost eerily similar fashion, the Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male title was a close call between two members from EXO, with D.O making the win over KAI for his beautiful work on Empathy. Making their mark amidst the sunbaes is already an achievement, but TRI.BE and their TRUE fans decided to add another feather to their hats by grabbing the title of Breakout Hoobae of 2021.

With over 4,50,000 votes deciding 13 winners from a total of 136 nominees, the awards were conducted on January 14, 2022. You can check out the full list of nominations, winners, and their winning margins below.

1. Relationship Goals of 2021

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Shin Min Ah& Kim Seon Ho - 51% votes (WINNER)

Vincenzo: Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been

Nevertheless: Song Kang & Han Seo Hee

Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go Eun & Ahn Bo Hyun

Lovers of the Red Sky: Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Yoo Jung

The King's Affection: Rowoon & Kim Eun Bin

Doom At Your Service: Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young

My Roommate is a Gumiho: Jang Ki Yong & Hyeri

So I Married An Anti-Fan: Choi Tae Joon & Sooyoung



2. Best Actor of 2021

Kim Seon Ho - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - 67% votes (WINNER)

Song Joong Ki - Vincenzo

Song Kang - Nevertheless

Lee Do Hyun - Youth of May

Jo Jung Suk - Hospital Playlist 2

Kim Bum - Law School

Jisung - The Devil Judge

Yoo Ah In - Hellbound



3. Best Actress of 2021

Kim Go Eun - Yumi’s Cells - 39% votes (WINNER)

Shin Min Ah - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Jung Ho Yeon - Squid Game

Han Seo Hee - My Name

Jeon Yeo Been - Vincenzo

Lee Ji Ah - The Penthouse

Go Min Si - Youth of May

Kim Min Jung - The Devil Judge

Jeon Mi Do - Hospital Playlist 2



4. Best Popcorn Worthy Show

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - 66% votes (WINNER)

Squid Game

Vincenzo

The Penthouse 3

Hospital Playlist 2

Nevertheless

Hellbound

Beyond Evil

My Name



5. Best Squad of 2021

BTS - 63% votes (WINNER)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Stray Kids

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BLACKPINK

NCT

ENHYPEN

Red Velvet

MONSTA X

ATEEZ

aespa

SF9

ITZY

2AM

2PM

SHINee

THE BOYZ



6. Breakout Hoobae of 2021

TRI.BE - 27% votes (WINNER)

PIXY

LUMINOUS

JUSTB

OMEGA X

EPEX

KINGDOM

LIGHTSUM

Ciipher



7. Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male

D.O - 32% votes (WINNER)

KAI

Taemin

B.I

WONHO

Eric Nam

KANG DANIEL

Key

BamBam



8. Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female

LISA - 43% votes (WINNER)

IU

ROSÉ

HWASA

Taeyeon

SOMI

HyunA

SUNMI

CL



9. Fashionista of the Year

V - 63% votes (WINNER)

THE8 (SEVENTEEN)

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO)

Kai (EXO)

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Jung Ho Yeon

Song Hye Kyo

Jeon Yeo Been



10. Best Jam of the Year

Butter - BTS - 68% votes (WINNER)

LALISA - LISA

FEVER - ENHYPEN

Dumb Dumb - SOMI

Next Level - aespa

After School - Weeekly

On The Ground - ROSÉ

The Feels - TWICE

LO$ER=LO♡ER - TOMORROW X TOGETHER



11. Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021

Permission to Dance - BTS - 67% votes (WINNER)

Next Level - aespa

Money - LISA

0x1=LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You) - TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Alcohol-Free - TWICE

Thunderous - Stray Kids

Rock with You - SEVENTEEN

Hot Sauce - NCT Dream

FEVER - ENHYPEN



12. HallyuTalk Moment of 2021

BTS - Personal Instagram - 66% votes (WINNER)

Hyunbin & Son Yejin - Dating News

Brave Girls - Rollin’ fame

Noze - Hey Mama Choreo

Squid Game - Viral takeover

Vincenzo - Corn Salad Meme

TXT’s Soobin - Bye Guys Hi Ladies

LISA - MONEY challenge

ROSÉ and CL - Met Gala



13. Best K-Drama OST of 2021

Jirisan - Yours (Jin) - 83% votes (WINNER)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - Romantic Sunday (Car, the garden)

Nevertheless - Love Me Like That (Sam Kim)

Beyond Evil - The Night (Choi Baek Ho)

Vincenzo - Adrenaline (MAMAMOO’s Solar)

Hospital Playlist 2 - I Like You (Jang Beon Jun/ Jo Jung Suk)

The King's Affection - IF I (Baek Z Young)

Lovers of the Red Sky - Is it me? (Baekhyun)

Doom At Your Service - Breaking Down (Ailee)