The HallyuTalk Awards Nominations: Best Squad, Best Solo Artist, Best Actor & more; Vote for your favourites
Advertisement
The HallyuTalk Awards has revealed its categories and their nominations. A total of 13 exciting awards await with competition as fierce as ever.
So what are you waiting for? Vote for your most loved artists now!
Check out all the nominations below.
- Relationship Goals of 2021
- Best Actor of 2021
- Best Actress of 2021
- Best Popcorn Worthy Show
- Best Squad of 2021
- Breakout Hoobae of 2021
- Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male
- Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female
- Fashionista of the Year
- Best Jam of the Year
- Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021
- HallyuTalk Moment of 2021
- Best K-drama OST of 2021
There’s not much time left! Only YOU can make your favourite artist win.
Voting lines close soon, vote NOW!
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!