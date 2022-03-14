HallyuTalk heads to a BTS themed cafe for a taste of ARMY love & Seoul Food

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL had just been captured in the heart of South Korea by the superstars themselves and team HallyuTalk decided to celebrate the concerts in just the right way- with more purple love.

Heading to Bangtan Shefs, a cafe owned by an ARMY herself, they had the best lunch laid out in front of them by Riya Goon. With a table full of traditional Korean food and a dash of self added fusion, the team had the best time trying out some really delicious meals.

Mandu (dumplings), corn dogs, kimbap, Korean fried chicken, crispy kimchi jeon, kimchi, Onigiri sandwich and milk ramen, the plates full of mouth-watering Korean food lay right in front of the team. As they slurp, break, gasp and chow their way through the menu, we cannot help but admire the beauty of the food made by a fan for the fans.

Watch the full video below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk team celebrates Women’s Day with some delicious Korean food