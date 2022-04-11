HallyuTalk is off to a legendary Korean restaurant for a taste of authenticity

Heading into another week of Seoul Food that enlightens our soul, team HallyuTalk head to the Sun & Moon Korean Restaurant in Worli, Mumbai. Among the many up and coming Korean cuisine eateries in the city, it is famous for its legacy and authenticity.

Starting off with some mouthwatering Gunmandu (stir fry dumplings) they jump off to the classics like kimchi (salted and fermented vegetables) and gamja jorim (frie honey potato). Dakgangjeong (sweet crispy Korean fried chicken) is as amazing as it gets while bibim naengmyeon (Spicy cold buckwheat noodles) is a refreshing one.

Heating up the atmosphere with some budaejjigae (spicy sausage stew) and a sweep of the delicious ramen (instant noodles) is next. However, no Korean taste video is complete without the signature barbeque and a chicken wrap!

Watch the full video below!

