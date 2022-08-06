HallyuTalk REACTS to ‘Bad Decisions’ with BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V & Jungkook, Benny Blanco as well as Snoop Dogg

BTS ARMY this one’s for you! A collaboration between a star producer, a legendary rapper and South Korean icons- that sounds like a smash hit. As soon as the fans heard about the release of this song, they were sure it was anything but ‘Bad Decisions’ to hype it up.

It seems as though the parties involved also agree to this as they take up the Purple way to promote the release. The collaborative single ‘Bad Decisions’ starring Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg along with hints of BTS along the way, dropped on August 5. Much to everyone’s surprise, it was sprinkled with ARMY love.

The music video for the song shows Benny Blanco becoming an ARMY as he rushes to a BTS concert. A shocking revelation awaits at the end to give a nod to the title of the song. Snoop Dogg is his amazing self with the rap while the BTS vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are perfectly harmonious.

Check out the full reaction below.

