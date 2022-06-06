HallyuTalk REACTS to BTS’ emotional moments

BTS are a bunch of hardworking superstars that have had their fair share of difficulties. They come from a humble background and have risen to become some of the most coveted and respected artists across the globe.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have taken account of their growth in the most respectful and welcoming ways, appreciating their fans, their art and their tough times, not shying away from shedding a tear or two. These moments have only shaped their journey to be an honest one and continue to be a stepping stone for the ARMY as they immerse themselves into the Purple ocean.

A collection of many such moments when BTS made them emotional stands in front of team HallyuTalk this time. Watch below.

