HallyuTalk reacts to BTS’ Jin, SUGA, J-Hope & RM aka Hyung line edits

BTS’ dependability has always been another admirable point of the seven member group and that only comes with having a trustworthy bunch of the older members. BTS’ Jin, SUGA, J-Hope and RM, from the oldest to the youngest, constitute a formidable lineup. With equal parts visuals, talent and chaos, they make the best four people to lead the group towards success.

When separate, they present a skillset that most acts would vie for and when together, they are a mix of everything unexpected. Taking up the front and rear ends of the world class marvel BTS, they have grown with years to rely on.

Presenting an award-worthy show of unspoken togetherness, Team HallyuTalk reacted to some of the most viral edits of the BTS hyung line. Watch the full video below.

