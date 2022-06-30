HallyuTalk reacts to BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth’s collaboration for ‘Left And Right’

BTS took off with the chapter 2 of their lives as artists following the release of their anthology album ‘Proof’. Soon, the members announced solo projects while also staying active as a group by accepting long-term projects. However, the first release post the start of their new chapter, came with the announcement of a collaboration between American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and the youngest of the group, Jungkook.

The two have previously worked together for a performance at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards where they did a medley of the songs ‘See You Again’, ‘We Don't Talk Anymore’ and ‘Fake Love'. The two seem to have been in touch since, deciding to collaborate for Charlie Puth’s ‘Left And Right’ featuring Jungkook.

A catchy tune and a fun music video, watch team HallyuTalk’s reaction to ‘‘Left And Right’ below.

