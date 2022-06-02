HallyuTalk reacts to BTS’ most chaotic moments commencing BTS Special Week

Bangtan Sonyeondan or widely known as BTS, is a group of seven members from South Korea. Their influence has crossed borders and ages, surpassing any expectations, only to perch themselves as one the greatest acts of all times. They’re talented and that’s no secret. What they also are, is funny, loud and relatable.

When the bunch of them are together, there is not one dull moment as they keep up the energy with their unfiltered moments. Looking back at all of the content they have released so far, one can easily find it to be the most entertaining owing to the many chaotic moments they have presented on screen.

The chaos that BTS brings is a welcoming kind and not privy to their true selves that they unleash when with each other. HallyuTalk reacts to some the most viral moments of BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook.

Watch the full video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTalk REACTS to an unhelpful guide to BLACKPINK