HallyuTalk reacts to BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's Proof of Inspiration

The excitement for BTS’ comeback has shot through the roof. With teasers and tiny hints being dropped every now and then, fans have been looking forward to it all! A 3 CD tracklist has been released and the BTS ARMY has been curious about the reason why the members chose the particular songs to be included in the anthology album.

BTS’ ‘Proof’, set to drop on June 10, has a couple of songs hand-picked by each member to create a rightful nod to the legacy of the group. Their curation process has been on the minds of fans all around the world and the seven members shared crucial insights on their decisions.

HallyuTalk reacted to the carefully chosen tracklist for BTS’ upcoming album and they were surprised, to say the least. Watch the full reaction video below.

