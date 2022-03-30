HallyuTalk REACTS to Cha Eun Woo in K-dramas versus reality feat ‘True Beauty’ & ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’

The super talented, face genius, idol-turned-actor, Cha Eun Woo turns 25 today! One-sixth of the beloved K-pop group ASTRO and a rising star in the acting industry, fans have often been treated to two very different versions of him.

His most famous roles have come in the form of his characters Lee Su Ho in ‘True Beauty’ and Do Kyung Seok in ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’. The earlier one portrayed him as an icy high schooler with good looks and even greater academic records while the latter showed him as a cold and distant college student who does not care about people’s looks. His own visuals have landed him popular boy roles in most cases and while only that factor remains constant, he is totally opposite in real life. Kind, funny, chaotic, and a prankster through and through, the world is in desperate need of an appropriate role for him!

Watch the team go through a roller coaster of emotions reacting to Cha Eun Woo’s duality below.

