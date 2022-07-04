HallyuTalk REACTS to dark and different BTS’ J-Hope in new music video for ‘MORE’

Becoming the first BTS member to release his official solo album, not including the mixtapes released before, J-Hope has set sail with a pre-release track. Titled ‘MORE’ the old school hip-hop track has been partnered up with a dark music video with multiple surprising elements hidden throughout.

Talking about his visibly sparkling but also heavy weighing career, his solo endeavors and his many feelings while going through his own artistic growth, J-Hope presents a promising start to his upcoming album ‘Jack In The Box’ that is set to drop on July 15.

The world was not ready to witness the darker side of the usually bright BTS member, J-Hope but his release has shaken the world with the premise of what the next chapter in their life holds. Check out team HallyuTalk’s reaction to the ‘MORE’ music video that was released on July 1.

Full reaction below:

