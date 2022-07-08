HallyuTalk REACTS to romantic K-drama scenes feat Love Alarm, Hotel Del Luna & more

K-dramaland is one full of hearts and heartfelt emotions. If there’s anything that K-dramas do right, it’s romance. Over multiple scenes and shows, fans of the Hallyu world have witnessed how the leads manage to make the viewers’ hearts flutter with their adorable actions.

Be it ‘Love Alarm’, ‘Hotel Del Luna’, ‘Search: WWW’, or ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, these romance dramas have made us see the world through pink lenses. They have a way of making everyone wish for a loved one, a cheesy confession, or a happy ending.

Team HallyuTalk’s boys were introduced to some loving moments and their reactions were hilarious. Check out the full reaction video below.

