HallyuTalk REACTS to some viral videos of TWICE with a ONCE

Published on Jun 29, 2022 06:29 PM IST
TWICE is a nine-member girl group that adds light to the life of millions of ONCEs (fans) all over the world. They are a blessing to their fans and with the jam-packed talent show that they bring to the front, we are sure no one can escape their charms. Formed through the survival program ‘Sixteen’, TWICE has become a global icon over the years.

Debuting in 2015, TWICE has built a strong force of fans who continue to stay by their side through thick and thin. Right from ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ to their latest ‘Scientist’, the girl group has continued to release hits that have taken over the world of K-pop with their explosive energy.

HallyuTalk invited one such smitten fan to our studio to take part in a fun filled video where they reacted to some viral edits of the TWICE members. Watch the full video below.

