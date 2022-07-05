HallyuTalk REACTS to Super Junior's ‘Don’t Wait’ music video

SUPER JUNIOR and ELFs, this heaven made combination just landed at HallyuTalk and we are here for it! While the fans await another comeback from the legendary group, we take a look at some of our invited guests’ ELF journey that began in 2017 and one going as far as 2005.

SUPER JUNIOR comes with history and talent that they have presented over the span of 17 years since November 6, 2005. The group’s members have become household names and faces in the world of K-pop, taking up multiple ways to keep their fans entertained.

Now, set to release another album, the group has dropped the pre-release track ‘Don’t Wait’. Watch our reaction below.

