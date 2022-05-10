HallyuTalk REACTS to TXT’s edgy ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ music video

It is not often that you come across a group like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, that continues to shine with each release and present even more facets to themselves to the world. The five member group comprising SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI have time and again proven their worth of the tag ‘4th Generation Representatives’, and this time is no different.

On May 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their fourth mini-album, a continuation of their story, through ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. The same was led by title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’.

As told by the members themselves, the song includes the feelings of a young boy going through a break up from his first love. The angst filled music video is dark and violent, full of the five boys’ talents and emotions.

HallyuTalk reacted to their first look at the music video as below.

